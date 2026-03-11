Obesity is not just physical—How Surya Namaskar addresses mind–body balance

Obesity is commonly regarded as a body issue. Extra fat, slow movement, heavy breathing, and low stamina are the common signs. But the truth goes deeper. Obesity is not just the question of what he takes to eat or how he moves. It is also connected to thoughts, emotions, habits, and stress. Once the mind is overburdened, the body starts getting overburdened too.

Mind-body weight gain occurs when emotional and mental stress initiate physical health. A person may eat not because they are hungry, but because they feel anxious, lonely, tired, or overwhelmed. This surplus energy is accumulated in the form of fat in the body. With time, this is observed to be weight gain.

The trouble with sleep comes about when the mind is not at peace. Sleep deprivation influences appetite and metabolic hormones. This is followed by the desire of sweet and fatty foods in the body. Vitality decreases, and locomotion decreases. Slowly, a cycle forms--stress leads to overeating, overeating leads to guilt, guilt leads to more stress.

Obesity, therefore, becomes both a physical and emotional condition. The body is too heavy, and mind is so leaden. One loses confidence and motivation. Not only calories are involved, but connection--of mind and body.

How Does It Happen?

The increase in weight is not normally achieved in one day. It builds silently. Long working hours, constant screen time, lack of sunlight, and minimal physical activity weaken the body’s natural rhythm. Meanwhile, emotional pressure contributes to internal imbalance.

When stress levels remain high, the body releases cortisol, a stress hormone. The elevated level of cortisol makes one hungry and promotes fat deposits particularly in the belly. Irregular eating patterns, late-night meals, and lack of exercise worsen the situation.

With the course of time, the digestive system decelerates. Metabolism becomes weak. The person may feel tired even after resting. The mental faculties are lost, and the physical regain no elasticity. This is the way mental strain is gradually changed to tangible weight.

What Is the Cure?

The solution lies in balanced nourishment, mindful movement, and consistent physical activity that supports the body with care and awareness. The actual answer is the re-establishment of good rapport between the mind and the body. Surya Namaskar is one of the potent practices of nature that helps in this balance.

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a complete sequence of twelve yoga postures performed in a flow. It combines movement, breathing, and awareness. Such a combination turns it into not only exercise but a healing practice.

Surya Namaskar engages all the major muscles physically. It improves blood circulation, boosts metabolism, and strengthens the digestive system. The practice is also beneficial as it burns the extra fat and makes the body lean.

It soothes the nervous system mentally. The synchronized breathing reduces stress hormones and increases focus. The body also becomes much longer and stronger and thus, the mind starts to get a lighter and more positive feeling.

Surya Namaskar restores the confidence when practiced daily with discipline. It teaches patience, rhythm, and self-control. A person does not fight his or her body but starts to know it. They begin to nurture themselves as opposed to punishing themselves. Being fat does not mean being weak. It is a body message of requesting balance. Through steady and mindful practice of Surya Namaskar, one can slowly remove not just extra weight, but also emotional heaviness. When the mind becomes lighter, the body naturally follows.

(The writer is a Author, Columnist, Founder: Akshar Yoga Kendraa)