A practical guide to CUET preparation

Preparing for the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) might feel like a big challenge, but with the right approach, it can become a rewarding and even enjoyable journey. This exam serves as a gateway to some of the country’s leading universities, and success depends on combining smart strategies with consistent effort. Whether students are already comfortable with online learning or are still adapting to it, a focused preparation strategy can help them stay organised, motivated, and confident throughout the process.

1. Understand the exam format and syllabus

Start by getting to know the CUET thoroughly. Familiarise yourself with the syllabus, the structure of the test, and the types of questions that are likely to appear. Understanding the exam pattern allows students to prepare more strategically. Breaking down the syllabus into smaller topics also helps in identifying areas that carry more weight, enabling students to allocate time and effort more effectively.

2. Create your own study plan

A well-structured study schedule can make preparation more manageable. Students should design a plan that balances challenging subjects with easier topics while also allowing time for revision and breaks. A flexible schedule is particularly helpful because it allows students to spend additional time on topics they find difficult without feeling overwhelmed.

3. Take advantage of online resources

Online learning platforms can be valuable tools during CUET preparation. Many of them offer video lectures, practice questions, quizzes, and mock tests designed specifically for the exam. However, it is important to rely on trusted academic sources, such as NCERT textbooks and recommended reference guides, to maintain accuracy and clarity. Participating in online study groups can also help students exchange ideas, discuss doubts, and stay motivated during preparation.

4. Master time management

Time management plays a crucial role in performing well in competitive exams. Practising questions within a fixed time limit helps students improve both speed and accuracy. Mock tests are especially useful in this regard, as they simulate the actual examination environment and help students develop the ability to manage time effectively during the test.

5. Focus on strong foundations

Building a strong understanding of core concepts is essential for CUET preparation. Students should pay particular attention to areas such as quantitative reasoning, logical reasoning, language proficiency, and domain-specific subjects. Rather than relying on memorisation alone, focusing on clarity and comprehension helps students handle complex or unfamiliar questions with greater confidence.

6. Practise regularly

Consistent practice is one of the most important elements of exam preparation. Attempting mock tests, quizzes, and previous question papers helps students become familiar with the exam pattern and identify their strengths and weaknesses. After each practice test, it is useful to review performance carefully, analyse mistakes, and work on improving weaker areas.

7. Learn smart problem-solving techniques

Students can also benefit from learning efficient problem-solving strategies. Shortcuts, formulas, and elimination techniques can help solve questions more quickly and accurately. Understanding how to eliminate incorrect options can also assist in making informed guesses when students are uncertain about the answer.

8. Stay focused and consistent

Creating a dedicated study environment can significantly improve concentration. A quiet and organised study space reduces distractions and helps maintain focus. Following a regular study routine and maintaining discipline throughout the preparation period is equally important, as consistency often leads to steady improvement.

9. Look after your well-being

Preparing for a competitive examination can sometimes feel stressful, so it is essential for students to take care of their physical and mental well-being. Maintaining a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, and engaging in regular physical activity can help sustain energy levels and concentration. Relaxation techniques such as mindfulness or meditation can also help students stay calm and focused.

10. Stay updated and seek help when needed

Students should keep track of official announcements and updates related to CUET to remain informed about any changes in guidelines or exam patterns. Seeking guidance from teachers, mentors, or peers when doubts arise can also make the preparation journey smoother and more effective.

Final thoughts

Preparing for CUET may appear demanding, but with the right mindset and preparation strategy, it is entirely achievable. Students should treat the exam as an opportunity to showcase the knowledge and skills they have developed over time. By staying disciplined, practising consistently, and maintaining a positive outlook, they can approach the exam with confidence and determination.

(The author is PhD, Principal, G. D. Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.)