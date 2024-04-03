Modi attacks Oppn on corruption

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc and said this is the first Lok Sabha election in which the corrupt are rallying together to stop action on corruption.

He also said Congress leaders are threatening that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire. "Modi has been extinguishing such fires for the last 10 years," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Kotputali. Modi asserted that the third term of the BJP-led government will be about taking "historic decisions".