- DGCA seeks daily report on Vistara flight cancellations
- Meta purges 18 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Insta
- Cong fields JD Seelam from Bapatla
- Delhi Liquorgate:AAP MP Sanjay Singh gets bail
- 10 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
- TS to pour out water woes at KRMB meet tomorrow
- Workers stage protest at Andhra Paper Ltd
- EC transfers 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 states
- Lok Sabha Polls: 'Myth vs Reality Register'
- Support me to make double century: Jagan
Modi attacks Oppn on corruption
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc and said this is the first Lok Sabha election in which the corrupt are rallying together to stop action on corruption.
He also said Congress leaders are threatening that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire. "Modi has been extinguishing such fires for the last 10 years," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Kotputali. Modi asserted that the third term of the BJP-led government will be about taking "historic decisions".
