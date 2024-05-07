Live
- Australia's targeted visa crackdown hits Indian students
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2024
- Ashok justifies TDP quitting NDA in 2018
- Rahul, Priyanka to pep up Cong campaign in State on May 9, 10
- Will Modi-Shah assurances change Andhra minds
- TDP smells victory as YSRCP faces internal strife
- Israeli army asks Palestinians to evacuate Rafah
- Poonch Terror Attack: Rs 20 lakh reward announced for 2 Pak terrorists
- Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set for 3rd mission
- Perni Nani refutes Ramesh's charge
Just In
Modi daydreaming: Says Patnaik after PM's 'June 4 expiry date' dig
Highlights
Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the BJP would come to power in Odisha is simple ‘daydreaming’, said Odisha Chief Minister...
Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the BJP would come to power in Odisha is simple ‘daydreaming’, said Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Monday.
"BJP has been daydreaming for many days," the Chief Minister stated, responding to a question from his trusted aide VK Pandian on BJP's claims to form government in Odisha this time. Modi, while addressing his election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur in Odisha, said the BJD government's ‘expiry date’ is June 4, the day the Assembly election results will be announced.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS