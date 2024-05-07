Modi daydreaming: Says Patnaik after PM's 'June 4 expiry date' dig

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the BJP would come to power in Odisha is simple ‘daydreaming’, said Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

"BJP has been daydreaming for many days," the Chief Minister stated, responding to a question from his trusted aide VK Pandian on BJP's claims to form government in Odisha this time. Modi, while addressing his election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur in Odisha, said the BJD government's ‘expiry date’ is June 4, the day the Assembly election results will be announced.