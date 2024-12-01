Modi discusses ways to strengthen party

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an extensive two-hour long meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and MPs and other party functionaries at BJP State office here on Friday evening.

The senior party leaders who were present during the meeting include Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP State president Manmohan Samal and other party functionaries. The meeting, followed by dinner, took place at the party headquarters and reportedly focused on governance, development and strengthening the party’s grassroots presence in the State.

As per reports, Modi took a detailed review of the State government’s performance, including the status of development projects and the delivery of welfare initiatives. He had earlier lauded the State government for fulfilling promises made in the election manifesto. He urged public representatives to ensure that government schemes reach every section of society.

Sources said the Prime Minister held discussions on strategies to fortify the BJP’s presence in Odisha, with an emphasis on grassroots-level expansion, membership drives and proactive public engagement by MLAs, MPs and ministers.

“There was no discussion on the State government or any other related matter… We interacted as family members do,” Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said.

BJP MP Rudra Narayan Pany said Modi patiently listened to what the party leaders and workers had to say. “It was a great opportunity for the State BJP leaders as the Prime Minister came to the party office and listened to them,” he said.

A party source said though the BJP formed government in Odisha, its vote share was less than that of Opposition BJD. “Therefore, the PM talked of ways to increase the party’s strength across the State,” he said.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP bagged 78 seats by securing 40.07 per cent of votes, while the BJD could manage 51 seats, but had a 40.22 per cent vote share.