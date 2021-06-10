Modi government's issued order regarding vaccine stock data, AAP raised questions

New Delhi: The Central Modi government on Thursday has issued a new order regarding the data of Corona Vaccine, In which it is forbidden to share vaccine information without permission. Now the Kejriwal government of Delhi has started raising questions regarding this.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MLA Atishi have accused the Center of hiding information, At the same time, people have been advised to take the vaccine.

Sisodia wrote in his tweet, 'I am surprised that the Center has directed the states not to disclose information related to the vaccine stock. The Central Govt needs to focus on ensuring an adequate supply of vaccine to all, rather than hiding the true position of vaccine availability, from the public.

At the same time, AAP MLA Atishi has attacked Modi government by holding a press conference. She said, 'The Central Government has passed an order-No state can share this information about how many vaccines are available. Instead of hiding the central government information, focus on providing the vaccine. The right of every citizen to know the real information of the vaccine.