Modi highlights India’s thriving space startups

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of removing restrictions to empower citizens and drive national progress. "A nation's strength grows when its citizens are freed from restrictions. When barriers are removed, people gain confidence," Modi said.

Speaking at a plenary summit organized by an English news channel in New Delhi on 'Limitless India’, the PM highlighted how opening up India’s space sector has led to an explosion of innovation and entrepreneurship. "Earlier, the space sector was entirely under ISRO ’s control, which meant the country couldn’t fully utilize its potential. We opened the space sector for the youth," he stated.

This move has led to remarkable growth, with over 250 space startups now thriving in the country, the Prime Minister said. Many of these startups are pushing technological frontiers, building rockets like Agnibaan, a launch vehicle developed by Agnikul Cosmos, one of India’s emerging private space firms. PM Modi praised the "brilliance of young minds" driving India’s private space sector forward, underscoring the government’s role in enabling their success. The space sector’s rapid growth has positioned India as a rising force in global space innovation, with private firms now playing a key role in satellite launches, rocket development, and cutting-edge research. As India continues to expand its space capabilities, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering innovation and creating opportunities for the country’s youth.