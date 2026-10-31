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'Modi kahin nahi jayega' slogans echo at PM’s rally

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Supporters in Gujarat's Banaskantha counter Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remark with "Modi kahin nahi jayega" slogans during PM Narendra Modi's rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

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Bhildi (Gujarat: From a roadshow to a rally of farmers, the chants of "Modi kahin nahi jayega" (Modi will not go anywhere) echoed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday.

The chants were seen as a direct counter-response by the PM's supporters to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will go), made at a party event in Patna a few days ago.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Narendra ModiBanaskantha RallyMallikarjun KhargeModi Kahin Nahi JayegaGujarat Politics
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