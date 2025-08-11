Modi launches Yellow Line of Namma Metro

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, and flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, including the extended Bengaluru–Belagavi service, marking a significant day for Karnataka’s transport infrastructure. The 19.15-km Yellow Line corridor, conceived in the 2011 Detailed Project Report prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, has faced multiple delays since construction began in 2017. Initially targeted for completion in December 2021, the project was hindered by land acquisition hurdles, the COVID-19 pandemic, and supply delays from Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Nanjing.

Designed to serve eight lakh commuters along the Electronics City corridor, the new metro line aims to significantly ease road congestion—especially at the notoriously clogged Silk Board junction. However, the initial rollout has faced criticism due to limited operational capacity, with only three train sets available and resulting 25-minute intervals between services. Commuters have expressed frustration, describing the inauguration as largely symbolic given the insufficient frequency.