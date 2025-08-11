Live
- Cong office is a temple, build one to show your contribution
- DCM slams Centre over minimal funding
- Provide relevant documents: K’taka chief poll officer to Rahul on his ‘vote theft’ claim
- CM, Dy CM share pleasant moments with PM
- Minister responds to culvert collapse in Kadapa
- OTT line-up shines bright with action, thrills and animated fun
- ‘Mayasabha’ review: A gripping political drama
- ‘Quit Corporates’ rally on Aug 13
- Jaunpur’s women SHGs power ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ with 7 lakh handmade flags
- Pamela Anderson shares her code for a healthier social media life
Modi launches Yellow Line of Namma Metro
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, and...
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, and flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, including the extended Bengaluru–Belagavi service, marking a significant day for Karnataka’s transport infrastructure. The 19.15-km Yellow Line corridor, conceived in the 2011 Detailed Project Report prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, has faced multiple delays since construction began in 2017. Initially targeted for completion in December 2021, the project was hindered by land acquisition hurdles, the COVID-19 pandemic, and supply delays from Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Nanjing.
Designed to serve eight lakh commuters along the Electronics City corridor, the new metro line aims to significantly ease road congestion—especially at the notoriously clogged Silk Board junction. However, the initial rollout has faced criticism due to limited operational capacity, with only three train sets available and resulting 25-minute intervals between services. Commuters have expressed frustration, describing the inauguration as largely symbolic given the insufficient frequency.