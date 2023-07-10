Live
- Modi may rejig Cabinet on Wednesday
Modi may rejig Cabinet on Wednesday
Highlights
If BJP sources are to be believed, the reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers would take place on Wednesday. In case if there is any delay by Saturday the entire process would be completed.
New Delhi: If BJP sources are to be believed, the reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers would take place on Wednesday. In case if there is any delay by Saturday the entire process would be completed.
Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to see that the reshuffle is over before he leaves fa visit to France on July 14.
It is learnt that the reshuffle a final one before the Lok Sabha polls will be on a big scale. Some seniors are likely to be drafted for party work.
The buz is that apart from accommodating Shiv Sena group led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawars group, some from Akali Dal also are likely to be taken into the cabinet. It may be mentioned here that Akali Dal is re-joining NDA.
