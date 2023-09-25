'Modi means fulfilling of guarantees to people’, PM says in Bhopal

Bhopal : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Opposition bloc INDIA supported the ‘Women Reservation Bill half-heartedly as their gestures indicated that their unhappiness.

PM Modi claimed the Opposition, which he called “ghamandia alliance” could not oppose the Bill in fear of women power. "They could hold the Bill for the last several decades and when the BJP passed the Bill, they could not digest it.

“The Opposition alliance will hatch a conspiracy to create hurdles in the Women's Reservation Bill. They will divide the women on the name of the Bill and that process has already started,” Modi said.

Addressing a large gathering of BJP’s ‘Karyakarta Mahkumbh’ at Bhopal’s Jamboori Maidan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi said his guarantees have reached at every doorstep. “Modi means fulfilling guarantees. When Modi and BJP give guarantees, it means that these will be fulfilled,” he added.

He claimed that BJP’s ‘double engine sarkar’ has brought Madhya Pradesh out of the BIMARU tag in the last one decade. “If the Congress comes back to power, Madhya Pradesh will become a BIMARU state again,” Modi said.

He launched a scathing attack on the Congress accusing it of indulging in corruption. “Congress has made 'jantantra' into 'pariwar tantra'. The Congress knows only one family. They will oppose every development that takes place in the country,” he added.