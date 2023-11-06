Modi move indicates economic distress: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the NDA government's decision to extend the free ration scheme for another five years is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities in the country. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shifting his position on the issue.

"His latest announcement is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities. For the vast majority of Indians incomes have not grown in line with the sky-high prices of essential commodities," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said Modi, as chief minister of Gujarat earlier, had consistently opposed the National Food Security Act (NFSA) passed by Parliament in Sept 2013. Ramesh said the PMGKY is nothing but the NFSA that already covered 80 crore Indians.

"This of course is not the only example of a U-turn done by him. On MGNREGA too, which proved to be a lifesaver during the pandemic, he was forced to shift his position," the Congress leader alleged.