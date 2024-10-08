  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Modi pens garba song in tribute to Goddess Durga

Modi pens garba song in tribute to Goddess Durga
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on X a garba song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on X a garba song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

"It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us," he wrote on X.

He thanked Purva Mantri, whom he lauded as a talented upcoming singer, for singing the garba song and presenting such a melodious rendition of it. Garba is a traditional Gujarati dance which is especially performed during the Navaratri festival.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick