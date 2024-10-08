Modi pens garba song in tribute to Goddess Durga

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on X a garba song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

"It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us," he wrote on X.

He thanked Purva Mantri, whom he lauded as a talented upcoming singer, for singing the garba song and presenting such a melodious rendition of it. Garba is a traditional Gujarati dance which is especially performed during the Navaratri festival.