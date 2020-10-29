Modi rakes up Ayodhya,jungle raj’ at Bihar rally 

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, raking up the Ayodhya issue and urging the people to defeat the opposition which had ushered in a "jungle raj" in the State and embezzled funds meant for development schemes.

Invoking the imagery of Goddess Sita and her father Janaka, the king of Mithila of which this north Bihar town became the capital later on, Modi said those who used to taunt the BJP over the delay in construction of Ram temple were now forced to applause.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Balmiki Nagar said: "Prime Minister doesn't say in speeches that he'll give jobs to 2 crore youth. He knows he was lying and people also know it. I guarantee, if PM comes here and says he'll give 2 crore jobs, the crowd will chase him away.

"Congress gave direction to the country. We gave MNREGA, waived off farmers' loans. We know how to run the country, stand with farmers and generate employment, but yes, we do lack one thing -- we don't know how to lie. We cannot compete with him (PM) at lying."