New Delhi: The Modi Sarkar is back with 72 Ministers who will be sworn in in next few minutes. There will be 30 Cabinet Ministers and 36 Minister of States and 5 Minister of State with Independent charge.

About 8000 people were invited. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge also attend along with who's who of power in attendance. Celebrities to bizmen including film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani were present