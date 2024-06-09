Live
- Investigation should be conducted on NEET exam paper leakage
- 10 killed in suspected terror attack on bus in J&K
- Five-time MP Pralhad Joshi sworn in as Union Minister
- Amala Paul radiates joy as she awaits the arrival of her baby
- Vidyut Jammwal joins Sivakarthikeyan in AR Murugadoss’high-octane entertainer
- Vishnu Manchu’s epic ‘Kannappa’teaser set for grand unveiling on June 14
- Taapsee blends sensuality and confidence
- PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM
- Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua
- BJP leaders celebrate Modi's Sworn in as PM ceremony
Just In
Modi Sarkar is Back
Highlights
New Delhi: The Modi Sarkar is back with 72 Ministers who will be sworn in in next few minutes. There will be 30 Cabinet Ministers and 36 Minister of...
New Delhi: The Modi Sarkar is back with 72 Ministers who will be sworn in in next few minutes. There will be 30 Cabinet Ministers and 36 Minister of States and 5 Minister of State with Independent charge.
About 8000 people were invited. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge also attend along with who's who of power in attendance. Celebrities to bizmen including film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani were present
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS