Modi, Shah to campaign in J&K from Sept 10

Jammu: To boost BJP’s election campaigning in the poll- bound Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other senior ministers of the party have decided to campaign in the UT from September 10 onwards, party sources said. They said talks about the final date about Modi’s arrival are on and it is expected that Modi will arrive in J&K after September 10.

“There may be a little change in Modi’s arrival but the visit of top Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP chief J P Nadda, besides others is 100 per cent confirmed,” they said.

A senior BJP leader said that Modi may arrive in J&K for the campaign for the second phase but other ministers will surely visit J&K from September 10 onwards. “A few of them may visit J&K before September 10 but the majority of them will arrive after September 10. PM Modi is expected to address two rallies one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. Dates are being finalised,” he said.