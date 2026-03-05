Tirupati hosts ‘Networking Meet’ to boost natural farming market

TIRUPATI: A buyers–sellers networking meeting aimed at creating a strong state-level market platform for natural farming products was held at Mahathi Auditorium in Tirupati on Wednesday. The programme brought together farmers, buyers, officials and representatives of various organisations to strengthen market linkages for chemical-free agricultural produce.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the need for natural farming has increased due to rising use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, which are affecting soil fertility and public health. He explained that natural farming helps preserve soil quality while ensuring stable crop yields. Reduced use of urea and chemical inputs improves soil biodiversity and enhances moisture retention capacity, he added.

The Collector noted that providing chemical residue-free food can help protect public health. Farmers were advised to make use of the growing market demand for naturally grown grains, fruits and vegetables. The State government is promoting natural farming on a large scale through Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) by organising training and awareness programmes for farmers. Field observations have shown that crops cultivated under natural farming methods performed better in terms of moisture retention, pest resistance and soil condition when compared to conventional practices, he said. Direct linkage between farmers and buyers was essential to ensure fair prices and reduce dependence on middlemen. Expanding certification systems would also help farmers gain recognition and better market value.

The Collector stressed the need for drip irrigation, low-water farming practices and crop diversification in the Rayalaseema region. With mango cultivation dominating the district, farmers were encouraged to adopt alternative crops such as millets, horticulture crops and floriculture.

RySS CEO B Rama Rao said such networking programmes would help build a stable demand–supply system, ensuring fair prices for farmers and quality chemical-free food for consumers. Several agricultural officials, researchers, buyers, farmer groups and representatives from various organisations participated in the event.