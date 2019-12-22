Modi to kick off Delhi poll campaign from Ramlila ground

New Delhi:As the nation protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP is all set to kick off its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls on Sunday, projecting legalising of illegal colonies as its big "achievement".

The BJP is fronting its best bet - Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is expected to take on the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party alike from the Ramlila ground at the rally.

The Delhi unit of the BJP, which is otherwise believed to be faction ridden has been unitedly working for the last one month to ensure a bumper turnout at Sunday's Delhi rally.

Apart from Modi, top BJP ministers, all seven Members of Parliament from Delhi and the entire Delhi BJP leadership are likely to be in attendance.

Though the Election Commission hasn't announced the exact date yet, but the election in Delhi is expected to take place in February.