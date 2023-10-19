Live
Modi to launch 511 rural skill centres in Maharashtra
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 511 rural skill development centres in the name of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan in Maharashtra on Thursday via video conferencing.
The PMO said in a statement that these centres are being established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra. They will conduct skill development training programs across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to the rural youth, it said.
“Each centre will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses. The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under National Skill Development Council,” the statement added.
