Live
- YSRCP demands comprehensive probe into illegal mining
- EC’s dysfunction biggest threat to Constitution: Justice Reddy
- SIT team to go to Delhi, carry out searches
- Carrom tournament concludes
- Over 800 killed as 6.0 quake rattles Afghanistan
- RCB pledge to ‘support 12th Man Army’ through meaningful action
- 'Vote Chori' Disclosures: After 'Atom bomb', Rahul warns of 'Hydrogen bomb'
- State to opt for annual contract system for helicopter, aircraft services
- Guidelines for Ganesh idol immersion
- Radhika questioned by Lokayukta on Rs 2.5 crore loan to Minister
Modi urges Putin to end Ukraine war
Stresses humanity’s call for peace
Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine at the earliest, describing it as “humanity’s call” to restore peace. The two leaders held discussions on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese port city.
In his televised opening remarks, Modi welcomed recent global efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and expressed hope that all stakeholders would move forward constructively. He said the priority must be to achieve lasting peace in the region without further delay.
Modi also noted that India is preparing to host the Russian leader in December for summit talks, highlighting that New Delhi and Moscow have always stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” in difficult times. He stressed that the close ties between the two nations are crucial for global peace, stability, and prosperity.