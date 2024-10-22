Modi well-qualified to become key mediator

New Delhi: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said India has the credibility to play the role of a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Cameron’s remarks at the NDTV World Summit here came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit.

“India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war,” Cameron said, referring to PM Modi’s visit to the Ukraine recently to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cameron said any role that can be played to bring this conflict to an end would be welcome. “But it must be done in a way that recognises Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence,” he said.

“India might be in a position to mediate but it has to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take territory by force,” Cameron said.

The former British Prime Minister also made a strong pitch for the expansion of the UN Security Council and a permanent seat for India at the high table. “There is a need for a reset because the world has changed ‘hugely’ since the institutions were set up after the Second World War,” he said.

Also echoing the same opinion, ace global investor Mark Mobius said Modi is well-qualified to become the key mediator to help end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as India has shown its ability to be neutral and to be fair to all. Mobius, 88, said India is in a very good position to act as a mediator for peace on the global stage.

"The country has shown its ability to be neutral and to be fair to all, so it could be a great mediator between Russia and Ukraine. PM Modi is very well qualified to be a key mediator in the world today," Mobius stressed.

Joining global leaders who are batting strongly for India getting a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Mobius said that given the size of the Indian economy and population, the country should have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

"India's growth story is continuing. It is very much in line and is at a take-off stage to become one of the developed economies in coming years," Mobius said.