‘Modi will sell off India’: Kharge takes a dig at PM Modi in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his government "will sell off the entire country and walk away" as everything from mining to airports is being "handed over to industrialist friends." "Public assets are being sold off. Reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs are being undermined. If this continues, Modi ji will sell off the entire country and walk away," said Kharge at the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad, being held in Gujarat for the first time in over six decades.

"Airports, ports, mining, media - everything is being handed over to industrialist friends. This is a threat to national security," Kharge added. Kharge pointed out that the rich and the youth are leaving the country to escape unemployment in the country. He also questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the return of Indian youth to the country in chains.

"The rich are settling abroad. Youth who went overseas to escape unemployment are being chained and sent back. Yet, PM Modi remains silent.

The ruling party repeatedly claims that India’s development only began after 2014," Kharge further said.