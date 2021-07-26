Modi's UP visit put off, likely to be in August now

Lucknow, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Siddhartha Nagar for the inauguration of a medical college on July 30, has now been postponed.

The visit is likely to be rescheduled in August.

According to Siddhartha Nagar District Magistrate Deepak Meena, the change in itinerary follows a revision of plan as per which the Prime Minister will inaugurate the nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh after National Medical Commission (NMC) conducts their scheduled inspection and grants approval to them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the under construction medical college in Siddhartha Nagar on Sunday and told reporters that every district of the state will have a medical college before the completion of the five-year tenure of his government.

"Before the completion of five years of our government, every district in the state will have a medical college. A medical college is required to have 300 beds and the district hospital, which is associated with this medical college, already has 320 beds, while 300 beds are being added in the new hospital. We will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state, once NMC grants them approval," said Yogi Adityanath.

Students will most likely get admission in the medical college from the coming session through NEET examination scheduled in September once it gets approval from NMC, which will also sanction the number of seats, the Chief Minister said.

The medical college in Siddhartha Nagar will cater to the health needs of 30 lakh people of nearby districts as well as those from Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister informed that the medical college in Deoria has been named after Devraha Baba, the medical college in Ghazipur is named after Maharshi Vishwamitra, Mirzapur medical college is named after Maa Vindhyavasini, Pratapgarh Medical College is named after Dr Sonelal Patel and Siddhartha Nagar Medical College is named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi.