MoE, NTA form panel to re-check NEET UG results

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Educationand the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that a four-member committee has been formed to recheck the result of those 1,563 candidates who suffered ‘loss of time’ in NEET UG 2024.

A former UPSC Chairman, and three other academicians have been selected for this committee. This group of experts will look into the considerations raised about the 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks due to “loss of exam time”. The committee has started the investigation and is expected to announce their verdict before next Saturday.

However, the verdict of this committee will not affect other’s results, NTA claimed. “We are aware that the counselling process (for MBBS courses) is about to begin, but this will not affect the admission process. This special committee will give their verdict before next Saturday and accordingly the next step will be taken, but we are trying our best that there is no hiccup in the admission process,” NTA chief Subodh Kumar Singh said. As of now, a total of 1,563 students (6 of which got a spot in the top ranks) were given grace marks on the basis of a normalisation formula, which the NTA has not shared yet. The problem was observed in 1563 candidates from six centres — two in Chhattisgarh (one each in Balod and Dantewada), one each in Meghalaya, Surat, Haryana’s Bahadurgarh and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, a group of students filed petitions in several High Courts.

As of now, one writ petition has been filed by a NEET UG candidate in the Delhi High Court, in which the petitioner has challenged the final answer key of question number 29 in physics subject as well as the compensatory time given to the candidates at a few centres. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on June 12 after the issuance of notice. Another PIL has been filed before the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court, in which the petitioner has challenged the award of 718 or 719 marks to some candidates in NEET UG 2024. While hearing this matter on June 6, the High Court directed NTA to file an affidavit within a period of 10 days, disclosing how the reservation policy of the state as well as the central government has been followed in preparing the merit list.

Maha demands NEET cancellation

The Maharashtra govt has formally requested the immediate cancellation of the recent National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam results. The government alleges that the outcome of the exam has been unjust to the students from the state. NEET exam, which took place on May 5 across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, saw controversy erupt as a record number of 67 candidates secured the top rank, including six from a single exam center in Haryana.