Mom-daughter held for stealing jewellery from landlord’s house

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter for allegedly stealing jewel-lery from their landlord’s house in the Bindapur area in southwest district, which they entered through a ventilator, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 5.23 gm of melted gold and 589.15 gm of melted silver were recovered from a jeweller to whom the accused, identified as Pinki and her daughter Poonam, sold the stolen items, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

“An online complaint was received on August 1 from Ishika, alleging that jewellery had been stolen from her house. A case was registered under the relevant sections of BNS at the Bindapur police station,” Singh said.

Police examined CCTV camera footage from the complainant’s house and surrounding areas but found no sign of forced entry or suspicious movement. “The probe then focused on the tenants living in the house -- Pinki and Poonam. On sustained question-ing, they revealed that they entered the complainant’s house through a ventilator and committed the theft,” the DCP said. The accused sold the stolen ornaments to a local jeweller, which the police recovered later in melted form.

In another incident, a decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a secluded forested patch in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, police said. They said the incident came to light after residents reported a foul smell emanating from the area. Upon receiving information, a police team from Sarai Rohilla police station, along with the crime team and other officials, reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Preliminary inspection suggest that the body had been hanging for several days and the man is yet to be identified, officials said.