Moon Not Sighted…Eid in India tomorrow

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was not sighted on Thursday evening. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was not sighted.

Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said. Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari also declared that the moon was not sighted and Eid would be celebrated on Saturday. He said Friday would be the last day of Ramzan and the 30th fasting day.