Moot Court Competition held at ASBM University
Bhubaneswar: The School of Law, ASBM University, organised its 1st Moot Court Competition on March 21 and 22. The event was attended by Abdul Masood, Advocate of Supreme Court of India and High Court, Calcutta; Laxmidhar Pangari, Advocate of Orissa High Court; Dilip Kumar Chhotaray, Deputy Director of State Vigilance (Academy and Training), Bhubaneswar; and Chintamani Rout, Former Professor and Head, Department of Law, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong.
Smaraki Pattanayak, Principal Director of ASBM University, along with the esteemed judges, inaugurated the event. The welcome address was delivered by Premanand Rana Singh, Dean of the School of Law.
Eight teams from law schools participated, presenting well-structured arguments that demonstrated their research skills, critical thinking and advocacy abilities. After a series of compelling presentations, the preliminary rounds concluded on March 22, with the top four teams securing their places in the semifinal round. The competition reached its grand finale following an intense round of legal battles in the semifinals. The top two teams advanced to the final round, assuming the roles of appellant and defendant in a high-stakes courtroom showdown. The finalists showcased exceptional legal reasoning and advocacy skills in a rigorous final round.
SOA National Institute of Law was declared winner, while Xavier Law School, XIM University, secured runner-up position.
Biswajeet Pattanayak, the Honourable Founder and President of ASBM University, commended the participants and the faculty, staff and coordinators who contributed to the success of the event.