Moot courts shape young legal pros: Justice Maheshwari

Bhubaneswar: JusticeDinesh Maheshwari, Chairman of the 23rd Law Commission of India and former Judge of the Supreme Court, while attending the inaugural session of the 1st KIIT International Moot Court Competition 2025, emphasised the commitment to excel in the profession.

Justice Maheshwari highlighted vital role moot courts play in shaping young legal professionals. “Moot court has become essential for every role we perform as lawyers, whether in litigation, arbitration or beyond. Arbitration today is not just an alternative dispute resolution mechanism. It has become an integral part of the legal system, opening doors where traditional law may fail,” he said.

Justice Maheshwari emphasised clarity, precision and critical thinking. “In any process of adjudication, it is precision that matters more than volume. Learn to be crisp, keep questioning and success will follow. Curiosity is the hallmark of a successful lawyer,” he observed. He urged students to commit themselves fully to moot court activities, cultivate trust and develop the ability to make sense out of complex information.

Justice Maheshwari also lauded the vision of KIIT and KISS Founder, Achyuta Samanta, noting, “One of the striking features of Samanta’s leadership is his philosophy of ‘India Against Negativity’. We must all take a pledge to stand against negativity.”

Earlier, during his visit to KISS, he interacted with the tribal students and appreciated the pivotal role the university is playing in socio-economic development for the tribal communities.

More than 54 teams, including international participants, are competing in the premier edition of the International Moot Court hosted by KIIT School of Law, one of the country’s reputed law schools which had earlier created history by winning the BCI National Moot Court Competition three times in a row.