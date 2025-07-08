Morning showers bring relief to Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to much-needed relief on Monday morning as widespread rain lashed several parts of the capital, breaking the spell of intense heat and humidity that had gripped the city for days. Overcast skies and a cool breeze turned the cityscape pleasant, with temperatures dipping noticeably after the early morning showers.

While the rainfall brought smiles and a temporary respite from the oppressive weather, it also exposed the capital’s chronic infrastructure issues. Several key areas across Delhi, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, experienced severe waterlogging, disrupting traffic and stranding commuters during peak morning hours.

One commuter stuck in the flooded shared on twitter and remaked, “Every time it rains, this road turns into a river for nearly 5 kilometers. It’s the same story every year.” Another frustrated commuter shared , “My car broke down due to a puncture while navigating the water. It’s unbelievable how just an hour of rain can paralyze the capital’s roads.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Monday morning, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across all districts of Delhi, including North, North-East, North-West, South, South-West, South-East, and West Delhi.

Despite the day’s downpour, the IMD clarified that no weather alerts have been issued yet for the coming days. However, light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected to persist for the next two to three days, keeping the city’s weather cloudy and cooler.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough at sea level is currently passing through Delhi, Sirsa, Lucknow, Varanasi, and other regions before extending towards the Bay of Bengal. An upper air cyclonic circulation has also formed over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab, influencing regional weather patterns.

Although the heaviest rain activity is currently concentrated in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, the IMD expects continued rainfall across northwest India, including Delhi, over the next 6–7 days.