Motion to impeach Justice Varma not admitted in RS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha will take up a bipartisan motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, who is embroiled in a suspected corruption case, as the opposition-sponsored notice for a similar motion in Rajya Sabha was not admitted.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that it was a unanimous decision of all political parties to move unitedly in a case of perceived corruption in judiciary, asserting that Lok Sabha will take up the motion, which was signed by 152 MPs from the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

Official sources said the opposition-sponsored notice for a similar motion in Rajya Sabha, which received it on the same day when the bipartisan notice was submitted to Lok Sabha on July 21, has not been admitted.

This ends speculation about the fate of the notice signed by 63 Rajya Sabha members of opposition parties. Then Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had mentioned receiving it in the House, alarming the government and triggering a chain of events that led to his abrupt resignation on the same night.

Rijiju said all political parties had agreed that the removal of Varma should be a joint call, adding that the proceedings will be taken up in Lok Sabha and then move to Rajya Sabha in line with the Judges (Enquiry) Act.