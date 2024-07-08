MP Congress to adopt cadre-based system like BJP

Bhopal: After witnessing defeats in the four Assembly elections in the last over 20 years and failing to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in 2024, Madhya Pradesh Congress is now planning to adopt a cadre-based system in the party like in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The start of new system will begin with the formation of a new committee of the state unit Congress, which is all set for overall transportation in the next couple of weeks.

The Congress, so far in Madhya Pradesh, relied more on leader-based systems, as different senior leaders had command over their respective regions.

“Leader-based systems give room for factionalism, due to which the party has suffered for the last over 20 years. Therefore, the party wants to do away with the old system and to adopt a cadre-based system like in the BJP,” a Congress leader told IANS, the idea has been pushed during the meeting with observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) visited the state recently.

Notably, a three-member committee led by senior Maharashtra Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan had visited Madhya Pradesh for introspection of the party’s humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections recently.

During the visit, the committee held a one-to-one discussion with candidates, district heads and senior leaders and they were told that the lack of unity within the party was one of the key reasons the party witnessed humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

After that, in charge of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh visited the state and chaired a series of meetings with several leaders. During the meeting, it was decided that the party needs to bring some changes in its system, otherwise it won’t be able to stop the BJP, which has a strong cadre up to booth level, sources said.