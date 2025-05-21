MP govt launches 100-day Ni-Kshay campaign to fight against TB

Bhopal: In a bid to create awareness about tuberculosis among the people and intensify its fight against the traditional disease, the Madhya Pradesh government launched the 'Ni-Kshay' campaign on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Sandipani Auditorium in Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who holds the portfolio of the state's Health and Family Welfare, was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the launch of the 100-day campaign, Governor Patel emphasised the importance of infection control and timely, complete medication in TB elimination efforts.

He also acknowledged the challenges of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and appreciated the government's launch of the Healthy Liver Mission, encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and undergo simple liver check-ups.

The Governor also praised the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh government for making over 5,000 villages TB-free through conducting the ‘Ni-Kshay Camp Campaign’ previously.

He said these accomplishments are the result of excellent teamwork and planning.

However, he also warned that incomplete TB treatment can lead to drug resistance, complicating treatment and increasing transmission.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the Indian cultural philosophy has always valued "excellent health as the highest happiness."

Yadav remarked that ancient texts like Patanjali’s works and the Gheranda Samhita provide principles for maintaining a healthy body.

Quoting Indian scriptures, he said just as ripe fruit completes its life, a person too should fulfil their life journey in health.

He praised the Governor’s sensitivity towards public health and reiterated the state government’s commitment to making Madhya Pradesh TB-free by 2028, with focused efforts at every level.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla informed that Madhya Pradesh was the only state honoured by the Central government for the 100-day campaign.

He informed that under the ‘Nirogi Kaya’ (Healthy Body) campaign, health screenings of 9 million people were conducted for diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, and fatty liver.







