MP Startup Summit 2026: CM Mohan Yadav hails India's scientific heritage, innovative ideas

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday emphasised India's rich legacy of innovation while underscoring the pivotal role of startups in propelling the nation towards becoming the world's top economy.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Startup Summit & Ecosystem Awards 2026 at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal, he highlighted forgotten contributions of Indian scientists and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in fostering research and entrepreneurship.

Dr Yadav recalled the ground-breaking work of Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose, who in the late 19th century demonstrated that plants have life, sensitivity, and reactions to stimuli -- experiments now validated by modern “gastography” showing 10,000 times higher frequency in plant responses.

He also noted Bose's 1895 demonstration of microwaves in Kolkata, later adopted by Marconi for the Nobel Prize, and early semiconductor ideas, lamenting that post-Independence governments overlooked these due to resource constraints.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is changing," Dr Yadav said, calling for applause for the PM's initiatives in promoting research and startups, including a 2022 programme launched from Indore.

He showcased innovative startups, such as one developing a low-cost machine that harvests one acre of crops for just Rs 10 in an hour via a TV-screen-operated mini-tractor, addressing environmental and agricultural needs.

Dr Yadav expressed confidence that India, now the fourth-largest economy, will soon rank third and eventually first.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, addressing the gathering, commended the state's proactive policies and ecosystem building, noting, "Madhya Pradesh's focus on innovation, ease of doing business, and inclusive growth is positioning it as a key player in India's startup journey."

MSME Minister Chetanya Kahsya praised the summit's interactive platform, stating, "Such events foster collaboration between government, entrepreneurs, and investors, accelerating Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a startup hub."

The two-day summit, powered by the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2025, has brought together innovators, investors, and ecosystem leaders to drive inclusive, future-ready growth.