MP to hold workshop on forest restoration & climate change

Bhopal: A two-day national workshop focusing on key issues such as forest restoration, climate change, and community-based livelihoods in the tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh will be held in Bhopal from April 18, an official said. He said that the event will be held at Noronha Administrative Academy and will be attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

A senior official of the Forest Department told IANS that the Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will review the progress of several development works related to forests and the Centre’s initiatives for tribals. He added that he will also issue necessary directions to the state government during the workshop.

He said that on the occasion, an audio-visual presentation focused on tribal communities and nature conservation will also be showcased.

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, along with some other senior ministers, will also join the workshop.

“Forests play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This workshop marks an important step toward sustainable and equitable development centred on forests, biodiversity, natural resources, and tribal livelihoods,” the official added.