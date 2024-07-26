Live
MP Vikram Sahney seeks special grant for Punjab
New Delhi: Member of Parliament Vikram Sahney on Friday demanded a special grant and an industrial zone for Punjab.
Speaking on the discussion of Budget 2024-25, Sahney, Member of Parliament from Punjab, demanded the budgetary provision of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which is for providing 50-year long-term interest-free loans to states and Punjab should get a significant share out of it.
He said in the budget there were special provisions for some states. “We welcome that decision, but it is disheartening to note that Punjab which ensures India’s food security and border security did not get anything from the budget.”
Sahney demanded that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) committee report be presented and then the Parliament should discuss “how we can empower the farmers by its implementation.”
Besides, Sahney demanded the required members to form a Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) should be 100 instead of 300 then only this initiative will get success.
He also demanded that the Agniveer scheme should be reviewed and at least 50 per cent of the Agniveers should be absorbed by paramilitary forces.
Sahney said in the budget there is provision for 12 industrial parks. He demanded that at least one park should be given to Punjab either in Ludhiana or Jalandhar.