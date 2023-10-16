MPF reinvigorating rural sports

Berhampur: It’s an attempt to reinvigorate the extinct rural sports for girls, groom them to perform dance ballet on the stage for the first time in their life and popularise the rich tradition and culture of Odisha in national and international arena.

Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF), a socio-cultural organisation of Berhampur, has been organising such initiatives since 2010.

The MPF organised seven rural sports competitions, including Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian (Skipping), Sankha Nada (Blowing of conch shells), ‘Thia Puchi’, ‘Basa Puchi’ and Hulahuli at Khallikote University Stadium where more than 300 girl students from different schools and colleges of the Silk City and its adjoining areas participated.

From throwing stones with toes and then hopping and picking them with toes again to skipping to the tune of folk songs, the girls enjoyed themselves thoroughly during the competition. The event thrilled the players and viewers alike.

Seven referees, including Manorama Mahapatra, Sukanti Patra, Mahendra Patra, Braja Kishore Das, Binayak Hota, Sarat Mahapatra and Rabindra Maharana volunteered in conducting the events.

The top performers in all these seven events would perform dance at a cultural programme for the first time titled ‘Thia puchi naranga, goda deita saranga’, a cultural extravaganza to be held on the occasion of Kumara Purnima at ITI Berhampur Auditorium here on October 28.

Khallikote University Vice Chancellor Prafulla Mahanty and Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei inaugurated the rural sports competition.