MRPL official honoured with Mahatma Award

New delhi: Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (HR) at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has been conferred the Mahatma Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Individual Category for Social Responsibility and Social Impact.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the India International Centre, New Delhi, by Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and Amit Sachdeva, Gandhian, lawyer and founder of the Mahatma Award.

Mr. Miyar was recognised for his contributions to people-oriented HR policies, use of digital technology in human resource management, promotion of inclusive leadership, and his leadership of Samrakshan, MRPL’s flagship CSR initiative.

The Mahatma Award is regarded as one of the leading honours for individuals and organisations working in the areas of social responsibility, sustainability, and humanitarian causes, inspired by the values of Mahatma Gandhi.