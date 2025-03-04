Muhammad Yunus Downplays Concerns Over Bangladesh-India Relations

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, has reassured that the country's ties with India are robust despite recent challenges. In an interview with BBC Bangla, Yunus acknowledged some conflicts but attributed them largely to misinformation and propaganda. He emphasized the deep historical, political, and economic interdependence between the two nations, suggesting that their relationship is too entrenched to be significantly altered.

Yunus noted, "There is no way Bangladesh-India relations cannot be good. Our ties are close, and our mutual dependence is high." He described recent conflicts as temporary "clouds" caused by propaganda and emphasized the need for others to identify the sources of such misinformation.

Efforts are underway to address misunderstandings and reaffirm cooperation between Dhaka and New Delhi. Yunus confirmed ongoing diplomatic engagement, including regular communication with Indian officials and a personal conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The relationship has faced strain following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since August 2024. Despite these challenges, Yunus remains optimistic about the future of Bangladesh-India relations, highlighting their mutual dependence and the importance of maintaining good ties. Political parties in Bangladesh are pushing for early elections and a return to democratic governance, with Yunus suggesting elections could occur by late 2025.