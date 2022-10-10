Mulayam critical, on lifesaving drugs

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical on Sunday and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs, the hospital said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director of Medanta Hospital, said.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is quite critical on Sunday and on lifesaving drugs. He is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," the party also tweeted.