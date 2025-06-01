Mullaperiyar Dam water released for Irrigation and drinking needs in TN

Theni District Collector Ranjith Singh on Sunday officially released water from the Mullaperiyar reservoir at Thekkadi for irrigation and drinking water purposes, following directives from the Tamil Nadu government.

The release marks the beginning of the irrigation season in the double crop region of Cumbum Valley.

As per the Water Resources Department (WRD), 200 cusecs of water will be released daily for irrigation, while 100 cusecs will be allocated for drinking water supply to residents of Theni district. This arrangement is expected to continue for the next 120 days, depending on reservoir storage levels.

The water release is expected to benefit approximately 14,707 acres of agricultural land across the taluks of Theni, Uthamapalayam, and Bodi areas of the state.

Collector Singh urged farmers to use the water judiciously and to focus on improving productivity and yield during the cultivation season.

"This is a crucial period for our farmers. With the early onset of the southwest monsoon and favourable water levels, we hope to support their efforts with timely and adequate irrigation. I request all farmers to make optimal use of the water and practice sustainable farming methods," the Collector said.

The timely release has brought joy to the farming community, particularly in light of the early arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.

The southern Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu have also witnessed widespread rainfall, which helped replenish the Mullaperiyar reservoir.

According to WRD officials, the water level in the dam rose from 114 feet on May 23 to 130.15 feet by May 31, marking a 16-foot increase in just seven days.

The full permissible level of the reservoir is 142 feet, and with continued rainfall forecasted in the catchment areas, officials are confident of maintaining the water release schedule without interruption.

The formal water release ceremony held at Thekkadi was attended by Uthamapalayam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Syed Mohamed, Executive Engineer Selvam, and several representatives from farmers' associations.

Officials reiterated that with favourable monsoon conditions and increased inflow into the reservoir, the district administration is optimistic about ensuring sufficient water supply for both agriculture and domestic needs throughout the season.