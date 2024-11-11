Live
Just In
Muslim Leaders To March To Delhi Against Proposed Waqf Amendment Bill
- Muslim scholars and community leaders plan a protest march to Delhi on November 24, opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they argue threatens community-owned property.
- The bill, under review in Parliament, has sparked widespread opposition from Waqf Board members and Muslim organizations.
On Sunday, Muslim scholars and community leaders in Jaipur announced plans to march to Delhi on November 24, ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, to protest the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, which they believe threatens the community’s property rights.
The announcement came at a protest gathering in Jaipur, attended by Waqf Board members, Ajmer Dargah representatives, Congress MLA Imran Masood, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill, among others.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August, aims to reform the administration of properties associated with mosques and Muslim endowments. The government argues the bill enhances transparency in Waqf property management, but Muslim organizations and opposition parties view it as granting the government excessive authority over community assets.
Critics of the bill, like Shahid Hasan from the Rajasthan Waqf Board, warn that certain provisions could restrict property donations to Waqf by allowing only individuals who have been Muslim for at least five years to make such contributions, potentially barring non-Muslims from doing so.
Congress MP Imran Masood, representing the JPC, argued that the bill infringes on constitutional rights and urged amendments to safeguard the autonomy of Waqf boards. “Our rights are constitutionally protected, and the government cannot take such actions against the Waqf Board,” he asserted, cautioning that similar policies could eventually impact other religious properties.
Waqf boards across India oversee approximately 9 lakh acres of property, valued at around Rs 1.2 lakh crore, making them the third-largest landholders in the country after the Railways and Defence Ministry.