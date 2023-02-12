Must present UP as a model to world: Ashwini Vaishnav

Lucknow: Union Railway and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that Uttar Pradesh's Global Investors Summit is being discussed worldwide. The double-engine government is taking the state forward at the speed of a bullet train.

Addressing the session on 'Uttar Pradesh in Modernization of Rail and Road', the Union Minister said, "UP has an important contribution in India's growth. This is the reason why important G-20 programs are being organized in Uttar Pradesh. We have to present UP as a model in front of the world."

He said that before 2014, when the rail budget used to come, Rs 1000-1100 crores were allocated to UP. In this budget, the Modi government has increased the share of UP by 16 times.

On the third day of the Global Investors Summit (GIS-23), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Rs 17507 crore was exchanged between the Railways and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for rail infrastructure and network development in UP.

The Union Minister said that 150 stations in Uttar Pradesh are being made world-class under the Amrit Bharat Mission. Addressing the session, Uttar Pradesh's Public Works Department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasad said that without rail and road, we will not be able to fulfill the aspirations of the people. UP has a road network of four lakh kilometers.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Works Department (PWD) Brijesh Singh, said that there are four standards of the prosperity of any country and state. First, there is the air network, second, the best rail network, third, good roads and fourth, the water route system.

Railway's Managing Director Ravindra Jain said that we are building two dedicated freight corridors in the country. One is the west corridor and the other is the east corridor. With the construction of these freight corridors, the movement of goods trains will be smooth and time will be saved.