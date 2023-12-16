Live
Just In
Mutilated body of youth found in Bihar's Gopalganj
Angry residents of Koini Danapur village in Bihar's Gopalganj district attacked a police team on Saturday after they found the mutilated body of a local youth.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Shah (22), who was missing for the past six days.
The body was spotted in a pit near the village. When the villagers brought Shah out of the pit, they found that both his eyes were removed, tongue slit and the private part chopped off.
Angry villagers then blocked NH 27. When a team from Majha police station reached the spot to take away the body and remove the blockade, the villagers pelted stones on them, causing injury to two police personnel.
In retaliation, the police fired some rounds in the air to disperse the mob.
“We have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC. The victim's mobile phone is being checked to get some clues," said the SHO of Majha police station.