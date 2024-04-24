  • Menu
My 90-second speech created panic in Congress

My 90-second speech created panic in Congress
Tonk: Amid a debate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that "Congress wants to snatch women's Mangalsutra," the Prime Minister reiterated on...

Tonk: Amid a debate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that "Congress wants to snatch women's Mangalsutra," the Prime Minister reiterated on Tuesday that he had put the truth before the country that the Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people.

Addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday, Modi said his speech had created panic in the entire Congress and INDIA bloc. "When I came to Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented some truths before the country in my 90-second speech.

This has created panic in the entire Congress and INDI alliance. I had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people. I exposed their vote bank and appeasement politics. After all, why is Congress so afraid of the truth?" the Prime Minister said.

