My govt implemented inclusive policies: Naveen
Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD’s president, Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday said Odisha’s economic progress during the last two decades, when he was the chief minister, was possible due to inclusive policies and prudent economic management.
During his regime from 2000-24, Patnaik said Odisha registered growth in relative per capita income from 55.8 per cent in 2000-01 to 88.5 per cent in 2023-24.”It was possible due to inclusive policies and prudent economic management,” he said.
In a post on X, Patnaik said, “Glad to know that our inclusive policies and prudent economic management have helped #Odisha increase its relative per capita income from 55.8 per cent in 2000-01 to 88.5 per cent in 2023-24 and boost the State’s share in country’s GDP from 2.3 per cent to 2.8 per cent during the period.”
“Happy to know that Economic Advisory Council to the PM Working Paper (EAC-PM) has praised Odisha for registering substantial progress during this period,” he added.