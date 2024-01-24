Myanmar plane crashes at Mizoram airport

Aizawl: All the 14 passengers of a small Myanmar military plane had a miraculous escape on Tuesday after the aircraft overshot the table-top Lengpui airport runway near here and crash-landed into a bush, officials said. Of the 14 people aboard the plane, including the pilot, eight sustained minor injuries and were treated in a local health centre, they said.

The plane had come to take back 92 Myanmarese soldiers who crossed over to India last week, following gunfights with an ethnic insurgent group, they said. The Myanmar air force Y-8 cargo plane overshot the tabletop runway of the Mizoram government-run airport around 10.20 am and crash-landed into a nearby bush, splitting the bottom of the fuselage.

