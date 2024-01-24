Live
- Devotees Flock To Newly Consecrated Ram Mandir In Ayodhya For Second Consecutive Day
- AP Congress to receive applications for Assembly and parliament elections candidature from today
- It is uphill task for Ramesh, Parthasarathy
- Tragic Death Prompts Delhi Government Inquiry Into Alleged School Assault
- KTR campaign against BJP termed ‘downright lies’
- Ram temple extends 'darshan' timings to deal with rush
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2024
- India’s coronary drug-eluting stents mkt to see 4% CAGR by 2033
- YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES
- 224 million children worldwide urgently need quality education: ECW
Just In
Myanmar plane crashes at Mizoram airport
Highlights
Aizawl: All the 14 passengers of a small Myanmar military plane had a miraculous escape on Tuesday after the aircraft overshot the table-top Lengpui...
Aizawl: All the 14 passengers of a small Myanmar military plane had a miraculous escape on Tuesday after the aircraft overshot the table-top Lengpui airport runway near here and crash-landed into a bush, officials said. Of the 14 people aboard the plane, including the pilot, eight sustained minor injuries and were treated in a local health centre, they said.
The plane had come to take back 92 Myanmarese soldiers who crossed over to India last week, following gunfights with an ethnic insurgent group, they said. The Myanmar air force Y-8 cargo plane overshot the tabletop runway of the Mizoram government-run airport around 10.20 am and crash-landed into a nearby bush, splitting the bottom of the fuselage.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS