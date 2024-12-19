Live
- Collector inspects Indiramma housing survey
- Court doors always open to suggestion, demand: SC after Punjab says: Pb farmers refuse to talk, SC told
- Asifabad should be on top in CM Cup competitions: Collector
- Supreme Court bats for preservation of India’s ‘sacred groves’
- AP cabinet to meet today, to address key decisions
- Nadda blames Congress
- Adivasis can develop only through education: SP Srinivasa Rao
- Children 'nab' convict who jumped furlough
- Simultaneous Polls: Priyanka, Shinde in Parliamentary panel
- PM Modi on 2-day visit to Kuwait from Saturday
Just In
Nadda blames Congress
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Leader of the House J P Nadda attacked the Congress on Tuesday for amending the Constitution for its own benefit and alleged...
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Leader of the House J P Nadda attacked the Congress on Tuesday for amending the Constitution for its own benefit and alleged that its past actions of "toppling governments" in states led to staggered polls, creating the necessity for 'One Nation One Election' bill.
The BJP president accused the Congress of practising politics of appeasement and attempting to bring in religion-based reservations, a charge which was vociferously contested by the opposition party. The BJP president also spoke about the Emergency, rejecting the Congress' claim of having apologised for it. Nadda said if the Congress regrets the step, it should join in observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' on June 25 next year, the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency.