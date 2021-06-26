Nadda discusses assembly polls preparations with senior Union ministers

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party top leadership on Saturday discussed party preparations for assembly polls in five states scheduled early next year.

BJP Chief J P Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Kiran Rijiju were present in the meeting held at the party national headquarters here.

National General Secretary, Bhupendra Yadav and other national office bearers were also present at the meeting which lasted for over two hours.

Sources said that preparations for the five poll bound states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were discussed by the saffron party leaders.

Recently, BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh had visited Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the ground situation. He also collected feedback from MLAs, Ministers and cadre during his visit.

"With today's meeting of top party leaders, BJP started working on its 'Mission 2022' for these poll bound five states. Plans for these states were discussed and the party will start it's poll activities as per plan in the coming days," a party insider said.

After discussing the poll preparations for the five states with the Union ministers, Nadda will be holding a meeting with the party general secretaries to discuss organisational activities in the evening.