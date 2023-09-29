Live
Just In
Nadda holds meeting with BJP gen secys on preparations in poll-bound states
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on Friday held a meeting with the party's general secretaries to review the preparations in the the poll-bound states.
In the meeting that was held under the chairmanship of Nadda here at the BJP headquarters, the party's National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, National General Secretary Arun Singh, Sunil Bansal, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Kailash Vijayvargiya, B. Sanjay Kumar, Tarun Chugh and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal were present.
According to sources, the party reviewed its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
Assembly elections would be held in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana towards the end of this year.
During the meeting with the party general secretaries, Nadda will also hold a brainstorming session on the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders, including himself, to the poll-bound states.