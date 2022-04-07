Nadda silences Rajasthan CM aspirant debate, state BJP leaders make beeline for Delhi

Jaipur: Recently BJP president J.P. Nadda visited Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur where he silenced the ongoing debate in the state on 'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri' face by announcing that the elections in the state would be contested on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

He announced that the candidate for the Chief Minister's post would be decided by the party's parliamentary board.

Speaking on the occasion, he gave a pat on the back to state BJP chief Satish Poonia and congratulated him for effectively campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "Lotus will bloom in Rajasthan in the 2023 Assembly elections and the BJP will form the government while contesting elections on the PM's face and under his leadership."

However, after Nadda's return to Delhi, even though whispers stopped on the 'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri' topic, what created suspense were the frequent trips to Delhi by veteran leaders of Rajasthan.

While Poonia went to Delhi a few days after Nadda's visit and was again in the national capital on Thursday, the leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore was also in Delhi a few days after Nadda's Rajasthan visit.

However, BJP sources said that Poonia went to wish state party in-charge Arun Singh on his birthday while Rathore visits Delhi regularly every three to four months.

Rathore had marathon meetings in Delhi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During his two-day visit, he also had a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister G.S. Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, before Nadda's visit to Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Rajnath Singh.

She was also seen on the dais during the oath-taking ceremony of BJP's Uttarakhand Chief Minister. In fact, her meeting with Modi came after three years and her presence at the national events also came after a long hiatus which yet again was another burning topic.

It's not only the visits of the Rajasthan leaders to Delhi, but the regular visits of Delhi leaders to Rajasthan which are also topics of discussion.

After Nadda's visit, sources said that there is a possibility of Amit Shah too visiting the state.

In the last few months, Amit Shah, Arun Singh and Nadda have made trips to the state.

The BJP leaders confirmed that Nadda after his Rajasthan visit had shared his worries on factionalism in the state party and had asked senior leaders to monitor the state related developments to ensure that the party fights the elections unitedly.